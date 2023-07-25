Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Water, waves and wet dog keeping cool in weekend heat

Something Good - Water, waves and wet dog keeping cool in weekend heat
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s Something Good features some good old fashion fun!

Vivian Leynes shared this photo with us of her grandson and his friends enjoying a day of deep sea fishing over the weekend, hitting the water to catch fish and probably cool down!

Others, like Maggie the dog, opted for a dip in the pool.

Her owner Suzanne Hawkes shared this picture with us, saying Maggie’s something good is having her human’s pool to hop in!

