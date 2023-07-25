TikTok banned in Florida schools ahead of new school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Schools across Florida are cracking down on students using TikTok this upcoming school year. A new law bans the social media app on school-owned devices and WiFi networks.

A Pew Research Center study shows TikTok is the second most popular social media site, with 67% of teens saying they use TikTok, with 16% using it almost constantly.

But Florida teens won’t be able to use it during school. Florida banned it from school devices and WiFi networks.

Many governments across the U-S, including the federal government, are banning the social media app because of its connection to the Chinese government.

But central Florida attorney Matthew Dolman says other reasons exist for banning TikTok in schools.

“We are seeing a generation of young adults who are having mental health issues that we never saw before,” Dolman said.

Dolman represents families suing social media sites over those mental health issues.

He welcomed the state banning TikTok from school devices.

“We have a generation of young adults who are shaping their self-worth and the way they view society through the lens of social media,” Dolman said.

Florida Education Association president Andrew Spar agreed something needs to be done about kids using social media, but he doesn’t think this new law is the answer since kids can still access TikTok.

“Most districts already have filters in place that don’t allow kids on social media in our schools using district WiFi,” Spar said.

Instead, he said he’d rather see laws to help fight cyberbullying, knowing schools can’t do it alone.

“I think it is going to take the entire community. From internet providers to social media companies, to the community to parents to schools all working together to address the crisis we are starting to see,” Spar said.

The law also allows schools to ban students from using their cell phones at school.

A new law also bans TikTok from state-owned devices. Florida is one of 34 states with a similar policy.

