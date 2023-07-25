Tell Me Something Good
TPD working incident that “appears to be an abduction,” suspect in custody

Police confirm the man was taken into custody in Quincy.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is responding to an incident that began in the capital city and ended in Quincy, according to officials.

A TPD spokesperson confirmed to WCTV that the agency is “working an incident that appears to be an abduction” involving a male suspect and female victim.

While information is limited, police confirm the man was taken into custody in Quincy, near a wood line. The Quincy Police Department told WCTV “QPD, along with the US Marshall’s office and state attorney, assisted TPD in apprehending the suspect.” They added the suspect is being held at QPD and being questioned by TPD.

TPD also confirmed charges are forthcoming. They have not yet identified the suspect.

WCTV is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story.

