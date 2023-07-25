What’s Brewing - Fun Night at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Historic Capitol Museum in Tallahassee is hosting a Fun Night at the Museum for the whole family on Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.
The all-age event will challenge teams of six with a variety of brain teasers, scavengers hunts, and puzzles.
Teams will have the chance to win a number of prizes from local businesses.
The registration fee includes dinner and drinks as well.
For more information visit the Tallahassee Arts Guide website.
