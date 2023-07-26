City of Tallahassee to receive $35 million for new transit center, more electric busses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Federal officials announced two major infrastructure investments for the city of Tallahassee in a press conference Tuesday.

The city will be getting a $15 million grant to build a new transit center on the corner of Orange Avenue and Meridian Street. The center will feature ride share spaces, bike racks and charging bays for buses.

The city is also getting over $20 million to buy more battery electric buses and train mechanics and operators.

The city rolled out its first electric bus in 2013, marking a decade since the advancement.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.