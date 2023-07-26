Tell Me Something Good
City of Tallahassee to receive $35 million for new transit center, more electric busses

A $15 million grant will go toward building a new transit center on the corner of Orange Avenue and Meridian Street
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Federal officials announced two major infrastructure investments for the city of Tallahassee in a press conference Tuesday.

The city will be getting a $15 million grant to build a new transit center on the corner of Orange Avenue and Meridian Street. The center will feature ride share spaces, bike racks and charging bays for buses.

The city is also getting over $20 million to buy more battery electric buses and train mechanics and operators.

The city rolled out its first electric bus in 2013, marking a decade since the advancement.

