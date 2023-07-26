Something Good - Big Bend Hospice celebrates 40 years by building bunk beds for foster kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sharon Davidson sent in today’s something good!

The Big Bend Hospice celebrated 40 years by teaming up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build some bunk beds!

Davidson shared photos of staff and volunteers showing up and working hard in the heat to build about 15 beds.

They will be donated to local foster kids to make sure no kid has to sleep on the floor.

