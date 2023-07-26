Tell Me Something Good
Spotty shower this afternoon, otherwise hot

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Small rain chance on your Wednesday, otherwise hot.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All about the hot and humid today and tomorrow. Maybe the shower chances can help out a little better starting Friday.

Mid 90s and up for temps. The heat index will be about 8-10 degrees hotter.

Shower chances are 30% today, getting closer to 50% by Friday.

Hang in there, October is only a few months away...

Watch the video above for more.

