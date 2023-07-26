Spotty shower this afternoon, otherwise hot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All about the hot and humid today and tomorrow. Maybe the shower chances can help out a little better starting Friday.

Mid 90s and up for temps. The heat index will be about 8-10 degrees hotter.

Shower chances are 30% today, getting closer to 50% by Friday.

Hang in there, October is only a few months away...

