TPD announces five teens arrested in Warwick Street shooting that injured one

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Five teens were arrested in connection with a shooting on Warwick Street earlier this month, according to Tallahassee Police.

It happened July 12 at about 6 p.m. A man was shot, but witnesses tell WCTV he survived by hiding behind a tree.

TPD said in a press release Monday that five suspects drove to the victim’s house to buy marijuana and then tried to rob him before opening fire and fleeing the scene.

Three of the suspects are 18, and the others are 16 and 17 years old. All five are charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The three adults are pictured here: Antwann Thomas, Ja’Lan Thompson and Willie Merrit.

TPD announced five arrests related to a shooting at Warwick Street earlier this month. The three adults are pictured here: Antwann Thomas, Ja'Lan Thompson and Willie Merrit.(TPD)

“These arrests are a testament to TPD’s tireless efforts to work quickly to apprehend violent offenders,” TPD said in a statement about the arrests posted to Facebook Monday.

