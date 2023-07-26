Valdosta Salvation Army raising funds for annual ‘Christmas in July’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Army officials say they need the community’s help with their ‘Christmas in July’ Fundraiser to continue helping and serving the community.

The Salvation Army in Valdosta says the amount of people they serve each day varies, but they do help, on average, 120 people a month. Some in their shelter ask the community to be generous and donate to a good cause.

“They help, and it’s worth it,” Nathan Murray, one man living in their emergency shelter, said. “Everybody does their part here; so many people get help. I’m thankful and thank God for them because I was homeless. I was in a situation where I felt God could only get me out of.”

All Salvation Army locations nationwide experience a “dry season,” which happens to be right now in these summer months. Annually they host their ‘Christmas in July’ fundraiser. This year they partnered with radio station Talk 92.1.

“Our regular campaign that we run during the regular Christmas season is intended to take us up to this point. So, a lot of the things that were doing within the community, cause our funds to start to go dry. We need to do a booster, so that can take us through the rest of our fiscal year,” Judy Chung, Captain of the Salvation Army in Valdosta, said.

The Salvation Army will use the funds donated for services including rental and utility assistance, their emergency men’s shelter, food pantries, youth programs, and more.

“All of the funds that we receive go right back into the community. So, with the funds we receive, we’re able to keep people from being evicted, keep our shelter running, and provide youth services all throughout the year,” Chung, said.

Donations can be dropped off at their office located at 320 Smithland Place in Valdosta, or online at salvationarmyvaldosta.org.

