Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Valdosta Salvation Army raising funds for annual ‘Christmas in July’

The Valdosta salvation army is hosting its 'Christmas in July' fundraiser this July.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Army officials say they need the community’s help with their ‘Christmas in July’ Fundraiser to continue helping and serving the community.

The Salvation Army in Valdosta says the amount of people they serve each day varies, but they do help, on average, 120 people a month. Some in their shelter ask the community to be generous and donate to a good cause.

“They help, and it’s worth it,” Nathan Murray, one man living in their emergency shelter, said. “Everybody does their part here; so many people get help. I’m thankful and thank God for them because I was homeless. I was in a situation where I felt God could only get me out of.”

All Salvation Army locations nationwide experience a “dry season,” which happens to be right now in these summer months. Annually they host their ‘Christmas in July’ fundraiser. This year they partnered with radio station Talk 92.1.

“Our regular campaign that we run during the regular Christmas season is intended to take us up to this point. So, a lot of the things that were doing within the community, cause our funds to start to go dry. We need to do a booster, so that can take us through the rest of our fiscal year,” Judy Chung, Captain of the Salvation Army in Valdosta, said.

The Salvation Army will use the funds donated for services including rental and utility assistance, their emergency men’s shelter, food pantries, youth programs, and more.

“All of the funds that we receive go right back into the community. So, with the funds we receive, we’re able to keep people from being evicted, keep our shelter running, and provide youth services all throughout the year,” Chung, said.

Donations can be dropped off at their office located at 320 Smithland Place in Valdosta, or online at salvationarmyvaldosta.org.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

The cost of school supplies has gone up with inflation.
Florida teachers taking advantage of sales tax holiday
Leon Co. school board approves annual mental health plan
Leon County School Board approves annual mental health plan
Man charged with armed kidnapping booked into Leon County Jail Wednesday
Man charged with armed kidnapping booked into Leon County Jail Wednesday
Sales tax holiday for school supplies also helping teachers
LCS board approves $1.79 million for mental health services