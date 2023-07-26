What’s Brewing - 2nd Annual Grand Peruvian Celebration in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2nd Annual Grand Peruvian Celebration honoring Peruvian food, art, and music is on Saturday, July 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at the American Legion on Lake Ella Drive in Tallahassee.

The event will feature special performances from dancers, singers, and DJs.

The admission to the event includes food, live entertainment and seating, but kids tickets are free.

