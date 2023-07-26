Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - 2nd Annual Grand Peruvian Celebration in Tallahassee

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2nd Annual Grand Peruvian Celebration honoring Peruvian food, art, and music is on Saturday, July 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at the American Legion on Lake Ella Drive in Tallahassee.

The event will feature special performances from dancers, singers, and DJs.

The admission to the event includes food, live entertainment and seating, but kids tickets are free.

