Arrest reports allege kidnapping suspect grabbed victim by hair, forced her into car at gunpoint

Stone Robinson-Fisher, 20, was booked into the Leon County Jail on Wednesday
Man charged with armed kidnapping booked into Leon County Jail Wednesday
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of abducting a woman in Tallahassee and driving her across the county line to Quincy was booked into the Leon County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Stone Robinson-Fisher, 20, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Arrest reports filed Wednesday afternoon say Robinson-Fisher pulled the victim out of her friend’s car by her hair, began slapping her and forced her into his car at gunpoint. The woman managed to escape when he stopped at a store in Quincy for her to use the restroom, arrest papers say.

Robinson-Fisher will make his first appearance before a judge tomorrow morning.

