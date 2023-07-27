Arrest reports allege kidnapping suspect grabbed victim by hair, forced her into car at gunpoint

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of abducting a woman in Tallahassee and driving her across the county line to Quincy was booked into the Leon County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Stone Robinson-Fisher, 20, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Arrest reports filed Wednesday afternoon say Robinson-Fisher pulled the victim out of her friend’s car by her hair, began slapping her and forced her into his car at gunpoint. The woman managed to escape when he stopped at a store in Quincy for her to use the restroom, arrest papers say.

Robinson-Fisher will make his first appearance before a judge tomorrow morning.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.