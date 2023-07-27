Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Bainbridge hospital experiences patient influx due to OBGYN deserts

Since April 2023, around 170 new patients have transferred to Memorial Hospital’s Magnolia Women’s Center.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - With more labor and delivery departments closing at a faster rate across South Georgia, other hospitals like Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge are picking up the slack, having to serve additional patients on top of the ones they already have.

Since April, around 170 new patients have transferred to Memorial Hospital’s Magnolia Women’s Center. That influx came after Donalsonville Hospital closed its labor and delivery department in June.

After Donalsonville Hospital shut down its labor and delivery department, expectant mothers had...
After Donalsonville Hospital shut down its labor and delivery department, expectant mothers had to scramble to find new OBGYN care.(walb)

“We’re delivering I want to say a quarter more babies,” said Dr.Jason Moye, OBGYN and Memorial and Manor Chief of Staff. “With the population sizes, rural hospitals can’t keep their doors open financially. So we’re going to pick up the slack and do what we can.”

Those babies are coming from mothers who had to scramble to find new labor and delivery facilities closest to them.

“It was really scary to just think we would have to go all the way to Albany, or all the way to Dothan, or I mean just anywhere,” said Samantha Lave, Magnolia Woman’s Center patient.

Memorial Hospital has been able to pick up that slack thanks to more staffing. Despite an ongoing nursing shortage, the hospital was able to hire five nurses and a scrub tech along with a new physician specialist. Additional surgical equipment and renovations are also helping to relieve the stress of increased patient intake.

Renovations and more staffing have helped to relieve stress due to the patient influx.
Renovations and more staffing have helped to relieve stress due to the patient influx.(walb)

“You know, being in a small community, we kind of have that community support with the Georgia Heart. They’ve funded all these upgrades and renovations and we’re thankful,” Moye said.

The hospital also is also offering more resources, such as office visits in Donalsonville on Monday afternoons in the fall, along with one day a week in Blakley. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

Warming gulf coast waters are impacting turtles, octopuses and other sea life, experts say
Nany Boudreaux-Ng and her daughter Ashley are teaming up to tackle a major challenge for a good...
FSU student excited to support her mother’s MS journey by taking on 50-mile walk
Guardsmen continue to fill vacancies during corrections officer shortage
Guardsmen continue to fill vacancies during corrections officer shortage
Mother and daughter taking on National MS Walk together
Mother and daughter taking on National MS Walk together
Students kick off new school year at LCSO event
Students kick off new school year at LCSO event