Leon County School Board approves annual mental health plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At Tuesday night’s Leon County School Board meeting, members approved its annual mental health plan for the upcoming school year.

The Florida Department of Education is giving the district nearly $1.8 million to carry it out. The district’s director of mental health services, Tonja Fitzgerald, says this is a $200,000 increase from last year.

In a conversation over the phone, Fitzgerald told WCTV the district added 21 counselors and 14 social workers last year. This year, she says they’re maintaining those numbers, but still hoping to add more in the future.

The national recommended ratio of students to counselors and social workers is 250:1. Right now, the district has a student-to-counselor ratio of 479:1, and its student-to-social worker ratio is more than double that, so it still has a long way to go.

Part of the district’s mental health plan involves partnering with local community organizations, like Capital City Youth Services. The organization’s clinical director, Alecia Hassler, told WCTV that having mental health providers in schools is especially important as we continue to see violence in Tallahassee that often affects young people.

“We’re seeing a lot of kids who are going through these experiences, and they’re traumatized, and they need help and support to manage all the emotions that come up from a traumatic experience,” Hassler said.

Capital City Youth Services has five counselors that work in the Leon County school district to provide individual and group counseling for students.

“There are a lot of kids that are struggling with a lot of different mental health concerns,” Hassler said.

Selena Jimenez is a FAMU student studying to become a school social worker. She told WCTV she chose this path because she dealt with trauma as a kid but didn’t get the support she needed at the time.

“When I was in school, there really wasn’t a lot of resources for mental health or just a counselor in general,” Jimenez said. “I feel like we really do need counselors and social workers in the school.”

Now, she wants to be part of the solution. She said she hopes to help school districts meet the mental health needs of their students.

According to Fitzgerald, all Leon County elementary and middle schools have two counselors, and high schools have three to five. Fitzgerald also said all sixth through twelfth grade schools have full-time social workers.

