Leon volleyball’s Strickland placed on administrative leave

By Ryan Kelly and WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High School Head Volleyball Coach Angie Strickland, has been placed on administrative leave following a formal complaint filed on Wednesday.

In a letter obtained by WCTV, Leon Principal Michael Bryan and Lions Athletic Director Riley Bell stating that a routine investigation is underway and Strickland will remain on leave until the situation is resolved.

July 27, 2023

Dear Players and Parents:

Yesterday, we were informed by the district that a formal complaint had been filed against Coach Angie Strickland. As a result of this complaint and in line with district policy, she has been placed on administrative leave while a routine investigation is conducted. The purpose of this letter is to let you all know this information first and correctly before the general public hears.

Please know that every step is being taken to ensure that the players can try out and practice beginning Monday, July 31st, However, both Junior Varsity and Varsity tryouts will occur at 5:00 p.m. in our gym. Additionally, we will meet with everyone at the beginning of tryouts on Monday for further clarification. Finally, Coach Etter has agreed to facilitate the tryouts and practices until this situation is resolved.

Riley Bell - Assistant Principal/AD and Michael Bryan - Principal

Strickland was preparing for her 14th season with the Big Red this fall.

Practices will continue with Coach Chris Etter leading the way. Tryouts are still expected to begin on July 31st.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

