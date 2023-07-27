Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

New Ga. scholarship gives parents of special needs students school choice

New Ga. scholarship gives parents of special needs students school choice
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Parents of special needs kids in Thomasville now have another choice when it comes to their child’s education. A Georgia program allows kids to attend the school that best fits their needs — without costing their parents a pretty penny.

Step ‘n’ Stones is a private school in Thomas County that is designed to educate and rehabilitate children with special social and emotional needs, along with those that are on the autism spectrum. With the assistance of the Georgia Department of Education, parents with kids in the Individualized Education Program (IEP) can now pay little to nothing for education.

“Parents have the opportunity to select for their child to come to Step ‘N’ Stones, and the money that they receive to go to the school system will transfer and follow the students to Step ‘N’ Stones will cover their tuition fees or at least a part of their tuition fees,” Tinika Dismuke, director and founder of Step ‘N’ Stones, said.

The Special Needs Scholarship Program through the Georgia Department of Education is based on the child’s level of need. Kids can also receive scholarships through the Georgia Gold Program, which is money donated from taxpayers to the state to help kids receive an education.

“So it also gives taxpayers a choice. Where do you want to spend your money? You can give it to the state of Georgia, or you can say ‘I’m going to give this money to Step ‘N’ Stones’,” Dismuke said.

Step N’ Stones is entering their second academic year, and the staff says every child at the school receives a unique teaching experience.

“Every child will have an individualized differentiated program that’s for their needs, and specifically to get them to learn the way that they learn for themselves,” Kristin Mackay, Step N’ Stones academic coordinator, said.

Parents can apply for the scholarship program online through the Georgia Department of Education or in person at the school.

“Normally, we get a doctor’s referral, and we look at it and that lets us know what kind of diagnosis that they have and then we go from there,” Michelle Williams, Step N’ Stones director of admissions, said.

“On that website, you can put in your child’s information, it will calculate a form that you then print off, bring to us, and then we can help you with the rest of the steps to help you get this scholarship for your child,” Step N’ Stones Student Services Coordinator Cindy Warren said.

If you’d like more information and the program and how to register for it, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

WCTV livestream
Watch live: News, weather and sports
Currently, there are no afterschool programs for children ages 3 to 5 within the school system.
Thomasville Community Resource Center to begin afterschool program
Sunfish caught in the Ogeechee River
Georgia university, watchdog partner to test fish for cancer-causing toxin
Man charged with armed kidnapping booked into Leon County Jail Wednesday
Arrest reports allege kidnapping suspect grabbed victim by hair, forced her into car at gunpoint