Something Good - Bear enjoys breakfast in Crawfordville backyard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This something good is an unusual and large breakfast buddy!

Lisa Copeland sent in a photo showing her backyard visitor — a bear — stopping by and enjoying his morning breakfast. This shot was captured in her Crawfordville subdivision.

Quite a sight to see when you look out the window!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.