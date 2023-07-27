Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Bear enjoys breakfast in Crawfordville backyard

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This something good is an unusual and large breakfast buddy!

Lisa Copeland sent in a photo showing her backyard visitor — a bear — stopping by and enjoying his morning breakfast. This shot was captured in her Crawfordville subdivision.

Quite a sight to see when you look out the window!

