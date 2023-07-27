Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Thomasville Community Resource Center to begin afterschool program

Currently, there are no afterschool programs for children ages 3 to 5 within the school system.
Currently, there are no afterschool programs for children ages 3 to 5 within the school system.(Elisa Reamer)
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Preparations for back to school have started as some schools are set to begin again soon. But what happens after school? Thomasville Community Resource Center provides afterschool programs for the kids.

The Thomasville Community Resource Center (TCRC) manages six afterschool programs that serve both county and city school systems with an afterschool program opening in Cairo. At the center, the students are learning STEAM elements. Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematics.

“They love it. So, I think having the garden in addition to our academics and our social-emotional learning that we have with the children, it is a whole child approach. And I think the parents really enjoy it as well,” Executive Director of Thomasville Community Center Lisa Billups said.

so TCRC provides these services not only for younger children but up to 8th-grade students at their various locations.

“The children will go home learning something from what they took out in our class and bringing them back home and letting their parents know. So that would show that these children are learning something and getting them ready for whatever grade they’re about to excel in next,” Kalayah Clark, a student aide, said.

“Like homework or anything that their teachers give to them, maybe things that their parents can’t help them with or things their parents don’t know, the teachers here are able to help and guide them with those,” Destiny Ivey, a student aide, said.

Interns and volunteers say they enjoy mentoring the children attending the program and helping out with the facilities.

“I like working with kids, so I was trying to find a certain place to go for my internship. Just taking care of the kids, making sure they’re having fun, a little learning and making sure their behavior is alright,” De’onta Jones, an intern as part of a Thomasville University program, said.

“It’s good people around here so I wanted to see what they’re talking about, and I wanted to start something new” Tommy Haywood, a volunteer, said.

Billups says this program is open until 6 p.m. to give parents a comfortable choice of sending their kids to a facility until they finish their workday.

“I think it’s more for them not to be at home and possibly getting in trouble by being supervised where they’re learning something. So I think parents would prefer if possible that their children are in a program and all of our school sites are 100% free,” Billups said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

WCTV livestream
Watch live: News, weather and sports
New Ga. scholarship gives parents of special needs students school choice
New Ga. scholarship gives parents of special needs students school choice
Sunfish caught in the Ogeechee River
Georgia university, watchdog partner to test fish for cancer-causing toxin
Man charged with armed kidnapping booked into Leon County Jail Wednesday
Arrest reports allege kidnapping suspect grabbed victim by hair, forced her into car at gunpoint