Thomasville Community Resource Center to begin afterschool program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Preparations for back to school have started as some schools are set to begin again soon. But what happens after school? Thomasville Community Resource Center provides afterschool programs for the kids.

The Thomasville Community Resource Center (TCRC) manages six afterschool programs that serve both county and city school systems with an afterschool program opening in Cairo. At the center, the students are learning STEAM elements. Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematics.

“They love it. So, I think having the garden in addition to our academics and our social-emotional learning that we have with the children, it is a whole child approach. And I think the parents really enjoy it as well,” Executive Director of Thomasville Community Center Lisa Billups said.

so TCRC provides these services not only for younger children but up to 8th-grade students at their various locations.

“The children will go home learning something from what they took out in our class and bringing them back home and letting their parents know. So that would show that these children are learning something and getting them ready for whatever grade they’re about to excel in next,” Kalayah Clark, a student aide, said.

“Like homework or anything that their teachers give to them, maybe things that their parents can’t help them with or things their parents don’t know, the teachers here are able to help and guide them with those,” Destiny Ivey, a student aide, said.

Interns and volunteers say they enjoy mentoring the children attending the program and helping out with the facilities.

“I like working with kids, so I was trying to find a certain place to go for my internship. Just taking care of the kids, making sure they’re having fun, a little learning and making sure their behavior is alright,” De’onta Jones, an intern as part of a Thomasville University program, said.

“It’s good people around here so I wanted to see what they’re talking about, and I wanted to start something new” Tommy Haywood, a volunteer, said.

Billups says this program is open until 6 p.m. to give parents a comfortable choice of sending their kids to a facility until they finish their workday.

“I think it’s more for them not to be at home and possibly getting in trouble by being supervised where they’re learning something. So I think parents would prefer if possible that their children are in a program and all of our school sites are 100% free,” Billups said.

