‘You come in with each other, you leave with each other:’ Loved ones mourn Tallahassee sisters killed in double homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tears trickled down cheeks and candlelight dripped down the pavement of Mission Hills Apartments Tuesday evening.

Tealights spelled out “LERA” and “KEKE” on the sidewalks, and the names gently swayed with the soft yellow-white flames, joining the dozens of people dancing and mingling around them.

About 100 friends and family gathered Tuesday night in Tallahassee for a balloon release, vigil and celebration of life in memory of two women killed in a shooting over the weekend.

The women were shot and killed in broad daylight Sunday at Mission Hills Apartments, a complex on the west side of the capital city. Family members confirmed with WCTV Tuesday the victims were sisters Qulera Allen, 29, and Kernishion Charleston, 37.

Autoplay Caption

Tallahassee Police say the suspected gunman fled the shooting and led law enforcement on a chase that ended in Alachua County. He ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before an arrest could be made, according to TPD.

But as friends and family spoke into a microphone Tuesday night, they focused on the joy the sisters brought to the lives of those they knew. Some prayed, leaning on God in their grief, and told stories about the sisters. Gatherers listened. Some cried.

The sisters were close, loved ones said. Charleston, who went by “Keke,” was quiet, wise and sweet. Allen, who went by “Lera,” was social, funny and bright.

“Wherever the party was, that’s where Lera was,” one speaker said.

Qulera "Lera" Allen, left, and Kernishion "Keke" Charleston, right. (Photo/Ciara Bodison)

The sisters’ cousin, Mikayla Murphy, said the pair were inseparable. Allen was a devoted mother of three, and Charleston was a loving wife.

Both of them helped raise many other family members, loved ones said. They knew how to love, and they were loyal.

”I just know that they stuck together. Whatever Lera was going through, I know her sister knew what she was going through and she was trying her best in any way to help,” Murphy said. “They were real close and very loving people, and they made sure that if one another called, they was coming.”

“I say the saying, ‘You come in with each other, you leave with each other,’ and that’s just how they was.”

After the speeches concluded, hands and heads lifted to the sky as mourners released about 100 pink and purple balloons, some shaped like stars and hearts. One person brought two balloons, one for each sister, with notes for each woman written in black marker.

The balloons glimmered and bobbed as they rose into the blue sky, the last yellow rays of sunshine peeking above the horizon. A few entangled in a tree, snagging on the branches.

“Lera would be saying right now, ‘Now, who got them ballons in that tree right there,’” someone called out in the moment of levity.

The group laughed.

Loved ones release balloons in memory of Qulera "Lera" Allen and Kernishion "Keke" Charleston

Someone turned on music, and those gathered began to dance and talk. Others spelled out the sisters’ nicknames in the tealights and lit the candles.

Allen’s best friend, Jay-La Ta’Nae, said it brings her peace knowing the two will always be with each other.

“We know they’re good, we know they’re together, so we don’t got no worries,” she said. “They are fine. And they’re always going to be in our hearts.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.