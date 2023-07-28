Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Better rain chances heading into the weekend

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Scattered showers & storms will try to help cool things off this weekend. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast:
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The best chance for rain over the next several days will be Friday and Saturday. Scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers & storms are expected. It will not rain everywhere all day, but some of these showers can help cool things off.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s over the next few days. Much more heat and humidity are on the way towards the middle of the upcoming work week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

Scattered showers & storms will try to help cool things off this weekend. Meteorologist Rob...
Rob's Forecast
Warming gulf coast waters are impacting turtles, octopuses and other sea life, experts say
Low rain chances for your Wednesday
Spotty shower this afternoon, otherwise hot
Low rain chances for your Wednesday
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, July 26