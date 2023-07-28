Better rain chances heading into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The best chance for rain over the next several days will be Friday and Saturday. Scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers & storms are expected. It will not rain everywhere all day, but some of these showers can help cool things off.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s over the next few days. Much more heat and humidity are on the way towards the middle of the upcoming work week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.