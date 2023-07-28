FAMU announces Bridgette Gordon as new women’s basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M introduced Bridgette Gordon as the eighth women’s basketball head coach in program history on Friday.

Gordon returns to her home state after spending the last season as an assistant coach at Cincinnati.

When FAMU athletic director, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, asked the team what they were looking for in a new coach they had one word, a “winner.”

Gordon defines winner. She played for Tennessee under legendary coach Pat Summitt where she won two national championships and made four Final Four appearances with the Lady Volunteers.

Following her college career Gordon went on to play in the 1988 Seoul, Korea Summer Olympics where she brought home the gold.

Gordon spent two seasons with the Sacramento Monarchs. She comes to the Tallahassee ready to hit the ground running and to get to work.

“We’re going to be about the business,” said Gordon. “And like I said there is no place like home. And when teams come into this building they are going to recognize what they are about to feel. It’s going to be pressure. And if you’re going to be able to determine and play who we are, it’s going to be pressure. We’re going to apply the pressure on defense and we are going to apply the pressure on offense. So call us pressure. That’s our new name, pressure.”

Gordon and the Rattlers will take on her alma mater, Tennessee, to open the season.

