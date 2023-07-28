More of those scattered showers and storms this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The forecast this weekend calls for partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see the rain on both days.

High temperatures this weekend will reach the low to mid 90s. By the start of the upcoming work week, those high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.