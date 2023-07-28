Tell Me Something Good
More of those scattered showers and storms this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The forecast this weekend calls for partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see the rain on both days.

High temperatures this weekend will reach the low to mid 90s. By the start of the upcoming work week, those high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

