Police: Two shot after apparent argument at McDonald’s in Madison

Police say an argument inside the restaurant spilled outside, and shots were fired.
Police are responding to a shooting in Madison.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms two people were injured in a shooting Friday morning at the McDonald’s on Base Street.

According to police, an argument broke out inside the fast food restaurant, and carried outside when the shots were fired. They describe the victims as two men in their early 20s.

Authorities said the subjects fled the scene, and they are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

