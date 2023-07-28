Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Two volunteers build wheelchair ramps for families

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s something good is celebrating good work in the community!

Gerri Bucher sent a photo of two guys she said would never brag about themselves. But she can’t even count the number of wheelchair ramps they have built!

She says this work goes towards families in need. And the two guys, Timmy Dyke and Pete Bucher, are hard workers!

