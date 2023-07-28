Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Taylor Swift fans cause seismic activity during Seattle concerts

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift wasn’t joking in her hit “Shake it off.”

There was a whole lot of shaking going on during her shows in Seattle on July 22 and July 23.

A seismologist determined Swift’s shows at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday caused the seismic equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

And that’s a new record.

The “Swiftquake” beat out the famous 2011 “Beastquake,” which was the record at the time.

That’s when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after an impressive touchdown by Marshawn Lynch, affectionately known as “Beast Mode,” causing the equivalent of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.

There happens to be a seismometer next to the stadium, and Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, decided to compare the seismic activity and determined the Swift shake is the clear champion.

A seismologist determined Taylor Swift's shows at Seattle's Lumen Field caused the seismic...
A seismologist determined Taylor Swift's shows at Seattle's Lumen Field caused the seismic equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.(Jackie Caplan-Auerbach)

It might not be the fairest fight, as the “Beastquake” lasted about a minute, while the seismic activity during Swift’s concerts lasted several hours and she had a considerably larger audience.

It also turns out The Weeknd’s concert in August 2022 was also louder than the “Beastquake,” but only slightly.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

Congress is getting ready to head out of town for recess, but the stalemate over military...
Tuberville remains firm on military holds, Biden reacts
Peaches Stergo, left, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York...
Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness strangled a former boyfriend, sexually abused him and dismembered...
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered former boyfriend, jury finds
The deputy was able to grab the puppy’s leg with a catch pole and pull it out to safety.
Caught on camera: Deputies rescue puppy that was stuck in culvert