Warming gulf coast waters are impacting turtles, octopuses and other sea life, experts say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida water temperatures have neared hot-tub levels in some parts of the state over the past few weeks. And the Forgotten Coast has experienced some of that heat as it contends with above-average water temperatures.

As of Thursday, the Apalachicola Bay water temperature was 88.7 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Data Buoy Center. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, that is four degrees warmer than the average water temperature for July.

Water temperatures at that level feel like bath water. And like many humans, some sea creatures dislike the feeling of sitting, swimming or living in such toasty seas.

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium in Panacea, Fla. is an educational hub for experts on ocean creatures. And aquarium President Jack Rudloe said the institution has seen the effects of the warming waters on sea life first-hand. He believes octopus migration patterns are changing in response to the heat.

“[This is the] first year there’s been no octopus at all not in our traps, not from the fishermen we deal with, nowhere has anybody seen any octopus,” the marine expert said. “That’s very scary to us because people love to see them.”

Octopuses are not the only sea animal the aquarium struggled to locate this year, according to Hunter Eichler, a turtle rehabilitation expert with the aquarium. Jellyfish, a main source of food for turtles, have also been scarce, she said.

Eichler said hot water temperatures drive the jellies away. And when meals are in short supply, turtles don’t turn out, she said.

“If it’s too hot, the jellyfish aren’t going to be around. That’s something that we’ve had a lot of difficulty finding just this year,” Eichler said. “So if they’re not here, the turtles aren’t going to be here either. It’s a domino effect, where you lose one thing and then it’s affecting everything else in the environment.”

The toll warmer waters take on animals also affects research endeavors and revenue for the aquarium, Eichler and Rudloe said.

For example, sea urchins are reproducing sooner due to warmer temperatures, the aquarium experts said. Usually, the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab sells sea urchins for academic studies related to topics like embryology, according to the aquarium president. But this year, aquarium researchers are finding urchins have spawned, or released their fertilized eggs, by the time they make it to the facility.

And for the lab, that means those urchins are not able to be sold or used for studies, Rudloe said.

“Sea urchins make up 20, 25% of our revenue,” he said.

Rudloe said studying warm waters is an evolving science and experts are still learning about how warm waters impact marine life. But from his observations, the aquarium president said, rising temperatures seem to be making an impact and should continue to be explored.

But ultimately, the aquarium president said he’s optimistic. The planet will likely adapt, he said.

“I think it will ultimately balance out,” Rudloe said.

