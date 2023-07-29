Dangerous heat expected beginning Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dangerous heat returns this week, we are talking feels like temperatures over 110, especially tomorrow through the early afternoon and Monday early to mid-afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Sunday and will likely be reissued for Monday for our Florida counties. A Heat Advisory is in effect on Sunday for our Georgia counties, along with Taylor and Lafayette counties.

EVERYONE will be dealing with a heat index value (feels like temperatures) above 105 for much of this week.

Tonight

Showers clear the area; we are looking at partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow

Plenty of sunshine to start the day, but clouds will increase throughout the day as storms will start to bubble up. This will help cool things down by the late afternoon/evening hours. High in the upper 90s, Heat index of 110 to 115. Chance of rain 60%.

Monday

Another HOT day. A few clouds in the morning give way to some afternoon sunshine, that will help heat things up by the afternoon. A few afternoon storms are possible. Chance of rain 40%. High in the upper 90s with a heat index of 110 to 115.

Tuesday

Partly sunny skies throughout the day, with some thicker clouds by the afternoon. If we hold off the development of the cloud until later in the afternoon, we have a chance at 100. If the clouds develop earlier in the day, the chance will be a bit tougher. Otherwise, High in the upper 90s with a heat index of 108 to 112. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but I think many should stay dry on Tuesday. Chance of rain 30%.

Wednesday and Thursday

Higher rain chances return as an upper-level disturbance works toward the area by the afternoon Partly sunny with afternoon storms. High temperatures in the mid-90s. Chance of rain 60%. Heat Index 100 to 108.

Friday and Next Weekend

The pattern shifts just a bit, going from a northwest wind aloft to a more westerly wind aloft. This will reduce the number of disturbances impacting our area, so I have a chance of rain chances down to 30%. The typical afternoon pop-ups are expected, but no big washout as of now. High temperatures are staying in the mid-90s.

Tropics

A tropical wave is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next few days. This will have ZERO impact on our weather as the Bermuda High will steer it north and out to sea.

