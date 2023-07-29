Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Dangerous heat expected over the next few days

Feels like temperatures over 110 expected
Dangerous Heat
Dangerous Heat(WCTV)
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday and will likely be reissued for Monday across our Florida counties. A Heat Advisory is in effect on Sunday for our Georgia counties, along with Taylor and Lafayette counties. This is the second time in 2023 that the area has been under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Alerts are in place in preparation for the dangerous heat expected this week. Heat index values, also referred to as feels-like temperatures, are expected to reach 110 to 115 degrees Sunday and Monday. The heat index will be over 105 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dangerous heat this week
Dangerous heat this week(WCTV)

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index is expected to be over 113 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index is above 108 or the air temperature is greater than 103.

EVERYONE will be dealing with a heat index value (feels like temperatures) above 105 for much of this week. Here are a few tips heading into the week.

  • Stay cool and hydrated
  • Find shade if you are spending extra time outdoors
  • Run a fan, air conditioning or both
  • Refrain from strenuous activity during the middle of the day
  • Cover blinds with sheets or blackout curtains
  • Limit usage of oven or stove during the afternoon hours
  • Remember to check on pets, children and each other

This week it will also be important to know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Here are a few tips to catch the difference.

Signs & symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke
Signs & symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke(WCTV)

You can find the latest forecast here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

Meteorologist Josh Green talks tropics and our local weekend weather.
Josh's Forecast
Man dies after being hit by train in Midway
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting,...
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa
Police are responding to a shooting in Madison. Courtesy: Photos by Rusty
Two shot, injured in broad daylight outside Madison McDonald’s after argument escalates