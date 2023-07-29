Dangerous heat expected over the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday and will likely be reissued for Monday across our Florida counties. A Heat Advisory is in effect on Sunday for our Georgia counties, along with Taylor and Lafayette counties. This is the second time in 2023 that the area has been under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Alerts are in place in preparation for the dangerous heat expected this week. Heat index values, also referred to as feels-like temperatures, are expected to reach 110 to 115 degrees Sunday and Monday. The heat index will be over 105 Tuesday and Wednesday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index is expected to be over 113 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index is above 108 or the air temperature is greater than 103.

EVERYONE will be dealing with a heat index value (feels like temperatures) above 105 for much of this week. Here are a few tips heading into the week.

Stay cool and hydrated

Find shade if you are spending extra time outdoors

Run a fan, air conditioning or both

Refrain from strenuous activity during the middle of the day

Cover blinds with sheets or blackout curtains

Limit usage of oven or stove during the afternoon hours

Remember to check on pets, children and each other

This week it will also be important to know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Here are a few tips to catch the difference.

