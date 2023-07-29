Dangerous heat on the way for Sunday and Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy today with the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers & storms. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values up to 105 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for most of the Big Bend on Sunday. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s with heat index values around 110-115 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and seek shade when outdoors. There will be a slightly better chance for afternoon and evening showers & storms on Sunday compared to Saturday.

Temperatures stick around in the mid to upper 90s for the first half of the upcoming work week. The humidity will be pretty bad as well, which means more heat index values near 110. Showers and storms will continue to be very hit or miss with rain chances at about 40%-60%.

In the tropics, a tropical wave in the Atlantic has a pretty good chance of developing into a tropical depression early next week. The good news is that this system is anticipated to take a sharp turn to the north, away from the United States. We will continue to monitor this one.

