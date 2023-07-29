A horse helps 97-year-old Tallahassee woman mend her past

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s amazing how in seconds someone can travel eight decades back in time.

Jean Simpson is now 97 years old, but the moment she sees Dessa dance the years melt away.

“It looked like she was doing a ballet,” Simpson said.

And it helps Jean find the strength to heal.

“It was always one of those things that was not quite right,” Simpson recalls.

Jean was enamored with horses as a girl.

“My father and I finally persuaded her to take me down to this ring and get an introductory ride,” Simpson said.

Her mother’s disapproval was the biggest obstacle. It’s one Simpson says she would finally overcome, but only momentarily.

“The horse increased his gait a little and I fell off the horse and onto the ground. And I was smiling,” she said.

But Simpson says her mother was furious.

“The instructor said we’re going to have to solve this peacefully because if we don’t, somebody is going to call the police before long,” Simpson said.

Her ride was over.

“I said goodbye to the horse, I wish I could get back on you,” she remembers.

But Simpson wouldn’t.

“My mom never relented,” she said.

As time passed, Simpson’s list of accomplishments grew. She graduated from Stanford Law, became an attorney in the Air Force and made history when she was later promoted to Colonel. But she never made peace.

“I developed hard feelings against horses and against my mother,” Simpson said.

Until recently when a woman with a lifelong love of horses helped her find it.

“I don’t think it was stars, It was GOD, Ben,” Tallahassee native Laura Casati said.

Casati owns Chivelli Sport and was connected with Simpson through mutual friends.

“They called out of the blue and said a woman that we’re helping is really important to us, and she’s in her 90s and she adores horses, and she hasn’t been able to see them or spend time with them,” Casati explained.

So Casati invited Jean out to her stable and it was a horse she trains named Dessa that instantly broke through.

“I was especially pleased to see you again,” Simpson says to her new friend.

Each stride helped erase decades of strife.

“To be able to see her light up and say to me, I had no idea, that she had overcome some issues she had for her life, 85 years or so. Yeah, it was really neat,” Casati says.

Simpson is proof it’s never too late to heal.

“Sort of an emotional, and It was almost a spiritual cleaning of a problem that had been there all of this time,” Simpson said.

And mend relationships you’ve always wanted to.

