‘Innocent kids are getting killed’: Rehabilitated Tallahassee man reacts to string of gun violence in the Capital City

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Calling for change after a string of shootings in the capital city, one Tallahassee man shared his story and hoping to teach young people the tough lessons he’s learned as conversations continue about how to address gun violence in the capital city.

Samuel Paramore said he has spent the majority of his life in prison.

He’s open about his history of felonies and misdemeanors and the tough road to getting out.

While he’s not proud of his story and he’s hoping it’ll change the life of just one teen.

“I’ve made some poor decisions in my life and right now I’m in my rebound state,” Samuel Paramore said.

Samuel Paramore said he’s spent 26 years in and out of prison.

“I’ve learned the hard way being away from my family and my kids and not being able to see my loved ones pass and not be able to participate in funerals, things of that nature,” Samuel Paramore said. “What I learned inside there was that I was accountable.”

Paramore met our Madison Glaser on Meridian Street, a place he used to frequent, the setting where an armed robbery took place.

“My latest crime that happened in 2012 was a shooting and a robbery,” Paramore said. “It comes from a lack of it comes from wanting success and instant success instantly and you can’t get nothing in life instantly but a meal.”

Today Paramore is working to engage with teens in Tallahassee hoping they’ll chose a different path and ultimately help rid the capital city of gun violence.

“The reason why you shouldn’t sell drugs, the reason why you shouldn’t tote guns, the reasons you shouldn’t want to be a criminal and I talk to them about achieving their dreams,” Paramore said.

The Tallahassee Police Department provided us with statistics on shootings involving minors.

2021 = 13 Victims / 2 suspects

2022 = 7 Victims / 2 suspects

2023 (to date) = 2 victims / 6 suspects

Paramore has seen first-hand how shootings can ripple out and change so many lives at once.

“Kids are getting killed, innocent kids are getting killed. We’re losing two birds with one stone or two people with one stone,” Paramore said. “A mother has lost her child through death and a mother has also lost her child through incarceration.”

For those who do end up incarcerated, Big Bend A.F.T.E.R Re-Entry Coalition acknowledges transitioning back into real life can also pose a challenge.

“People coming out of prison or jail often have no employment, no housing, no money, lack of transportation, a need for counseling, support and a need for classes with anger management for example,” said Chair of the Big Bend A.F.T.E.R Re-Entry Coalition Anne Meisenzahl.

The Leon County Detention Center’s numbers show that out of nearly 15,000 people arrested in the past 3 years about 21 percent were arrested for another crime, those are the latest numbers from Oct. 22, 2022.

That’s more than 3-thousand people.

“If people don’t have a place to go and the only place available to them is going back to the community where they had trouble in the first place and they don’t have a supportive network welcoming them saying we’re going to help you with this, you can do this,” Meisenzahl said. “It can be very challenging.”

And for Paramore, he hopes to see young people chase their dreams instead of choosing the path he took for nearly 3 decades.

“We need more vocal action figures to participate and reel these young men up to educate them on the effects of gun violence and what it does to be a criminal,” Paramore said.

Paramore currently works two jobs and speaks to the youth on the side and he hopes to one day be able to do that as a full-time job.

