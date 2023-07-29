Tell Me Something Good
Man dies after being hit by train in Midway

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear
(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man died Friday evening after being hit by a train in Midway, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was hit shortly after 5 p.m. and found unresponsive on the train tracks near Palmer Road, according to GCSO Captain Anglie Holmes. He later was pronounced dead, Holmes said.

WCTV received multiple inquiries into the newsroom about the incident. Officials say they are working to determine the details. We will share that information as we learn more.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Midway Police Department is leading this investigation. After multiple phone calls from WCTV, MPD could not be reached by the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

