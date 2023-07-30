Dangerous heat continues into the start of the work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dangerous heat on tap today. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s with heat index values between 105-115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for portions of the Big Bend while a Heat Advisory is in place for the rest of our area.

We will see partly cloudy skies today with scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers & storms. A couple of these storms may produce damaging wind gusts, so we need to stay weather aware. Our area is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather.

We are staying very hot over the next several days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances will remain between 40-60%.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

