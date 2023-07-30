Tell Me Something Good
Dangerous heat continues into the start of the work week

Meteorologist Josh Green has your forecast
Meteorologist Josh Green breaks down our rain chances amidst this dangerous heat.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dangerous heat on tap today. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s with heat index values between 105-115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for portions of the Big Bend while a Heat Advisory is in place for the rest of our area.

We will see partly cloudy skies today with scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers & storms. A couple of these storms may produce damaging wind gusts, so we need to stay weather aware. Our area is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather.

We are staying very hot over the next several days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances will remain between 40-60%.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

