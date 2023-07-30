Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

School is back in session in South Ga.

Summer is coming to an end in South Georgia, and with the fall comes school for many families.
Summer is coming to an end in South Georgia, and with the fall comes school for many families.(clear)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is coming to an end, which means many students are heading back to the classroom.

Some South Georgia schools are already back in session. However, there are still many students waiting for the school year to start.

While you wait, see what back-to-school events are happening near you to get school supplies before the school year starts for your child.

Here is a list of when different schools across South Georgia are back in session.

July 31

  • Calhoun County Schools
    • Calhoun County Elementary School
  • Early County Schools
    • Early County Elementary School
    • Early County Middle School
    • Early County High School
    • Early County Learning and Opportunity Academy
  • Quitman County Schools
  • Stewart County Schools
    • Stewart County Elementary School
    • Stewart County Middle School
    • Stewart County High School
  • Terrell County Schools
    • Cooper-Carver Elementary School
    • Terrell Middle School
    • Terrell High School

August 1

  • Atkinson County Schools
    • Atkinson County High School
    • Atkinson County Middle School
    • Willacoochee Elementary School
  • Baker County Schools
    • Baker County Pre-K
    • Baker County Elementary School
    • Baker County Middle School
    • Baker County High School
  • Clay County Schools
  • Dougherty County Schools
    • Albany Middle School
    • Deerfield-Windsor Middle & Upper School
    • Sherwood Elementary School
    • Westover High School
  • Dooly County Schools
    • Dooly County High School
  • Mitchell County Schools
    • Mitchell Primary School
    • Mitchell Elementary School
    • Mitchell Middle School
    • Mitchell High School
    • Pelham Middle School
  • Randolph County Schools
    • Randolph Elementary School
    • Randolph-Clay Middle School
    • Randolph-Clay High School
  • Worth County Schools
    • Worth County Elementary School

August 2

  • Ben Hill County Schools
    • Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy
  • Colquitt County Schools
    • Cox Elementary School
    • Hamilton Elementary School
    • Gray Junior High School
  • Seminole County Schools
    • Seminole County Elementary School
    • Seminole County High School
  • Lanier County Schools
    • Lanier County Elementary School
    • Lanier County Middle School
    • Lanier County High School
  • Miller County Schools
    • Miller County Elementary School
    • Miller County High School
    • Miller County Middle School

August 3

  • Grady County Schools
    • Cairo High School
  • Wilcox County Schools
    • Wilcox High School

August 4

  • Cook County Schools
    • Cook Elementary School
  • Echols County Schools
    • Echols County Elementary/Middle School
    • Echols County High School
  • Irwin County Schools
    • Irwin County Elementary School
    • Irwin County Middle School
    • Irwin County High School
  • Turner County Schools
    • Turner County Elementary School
    • Turner County Middle School
    • Turner County High School

August 7

  • Berrien County Schools
    • Berrien Elementary School
    • Berrien Middle School
    • Berrien Academy Performance Learning Center
  • Lowndes County Schools
    • Lowndes County High School
  • Sumter County Schools
    • Sumter County Primary School
  • Thomasville City Schools
    • Liberty Drive Elementary School
    • Thomasville Middle School
    • Thomasville High School
  • Thomas County Schools
    • Thomas County Central High School
  • Valdosta City Schools
    • Pinevale Elementary School
    • Valdosta High School
    • Valdosta Middle School

August 8

  • Brooks County Schools
    • Brooks County High School

August 9

  • Coffee County Schools
    • Ambrose Elementary School
    • Coffee Middle School
    • Coffee High School
  • Lee County Schools
    • Twin Oaks Elementary School
  • Decatur County Schools
    • Hutto Elementary School
    • Bainbridge Middle School
    • Bainbridge High School

September 5

  • Webster County Schools
    • Webster County Elementary/Middle School

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

Deadly daylight shooting at Tallahassee convenience store
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot against husband in Bahamas
Deadly daylight shooting at Tallahassee convenience store
Deadly daylight shooting at Tallahassee convenience store
New law aims to give Florida teachers more control
Newly filed arrest papers say Andre Holloman, 25, was legally drunk and going nearly three...
Man accused of DUI manslaughter in Ocala Road crash