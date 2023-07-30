Tracking strong storms and dangerous heat to wrap up the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms are working toward the area. I expect many to see these showers and storms by the early evening hours. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns with the strongest storms. The Storm Prediction Center reflects this with a level 1 (marginal) risk.

Tonight

Showers clear the area; we are looking at partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow

Another HOT day is expected. A partly to mostly sunny start to the day. Clouds build in the afternoon with few afternoon storms. Chance of rain 40%. High in the upper 90s with a heat index of 110 to 115.

Tuesday

Partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day. High temperature in the upper 90s with a heat index of 108 to 112. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but I think many should stay dry. Chance of rain 30%.

Wednesday

Rain chances are slightly higher than Tuesday at 40%. Otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies before showers arrive. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday and Friday

Higher rain chances return as a few upper-level disturbances, known as “ridge riders,” will work toward the area by the afternoon. “Ridge riders” are disturbances that ride to the top of an upper-level ridge in the atmosphere. Often storms will develop along them with little notice and move for hundreds of miles.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the low 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

Next Weekend

The pattern shifts just a bit, going from a northwest wind aloft to a more westerly wind aloft. This will reduce the number of disturbances impacting our area, so I have a chance of rain chances down to 40%. The typical afternoon pop-ups are expected, but no big washout as of now. High temperatures return to the upper 90s.

Tropics

A tropical wave is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next few days. This will have ZERO impact on our weather as the Azores High will steer it north and out to sea.

