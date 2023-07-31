Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Another day of dangerous heat, little relief from showers

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Another day of dangerous heat, little relief from showers
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More heat advisories today, and more hot and humid for the next few days.

Highs today near 100, heat index values near 110.

Showers will try later today, but they’re going to struggle.

Expect lots of hours of the high temps again.

Watch the video above for the latest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

Another day of dangerous heat, little relief from showers
Rob' First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 31
Strong storms after a sweltering Sunday. More dangerous heat heading into Monday.
Tracking strong storms and dangerous heat to wrap up the weekend
Strong storms after a sweltering Sunday. More dangerous heat heading into Monday.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 30
Meteorologist Josh Green breaks down our rain chances amidst this dangerous heat.
Dangerous heat continues into the start of the work week