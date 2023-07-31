Another day of dangerous heat, little relief from showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More heat advisories today, and more hot and humid for the next few days.

Highs today near 100, heat index values near 110.

Showers will try later today, but they’re going to struggle.

Expect lots of hours of the high temps again.

