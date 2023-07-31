Tell Me Something Good
Another hot afternoon expected for your Tuesday

By Mike McCall and WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The heat advisory will continue through early this evening as readings are mid 90s across the area today, slightly cooler than yesterday as we peaked at 101, the hottest temperature so far this year. Heat index or feels like temperatures are in the low 100s.

Showers and storms will be far and few in between through the evening but cannot be ruled out. Any shower would bring temperatures down just a little bit.

Tonight, good viewing for the International Space Station. The ISS will be visible at 9:49 pm to 9:55 pm. You will see it in the northwest sky halfway between the horizon and the “top” of the sky. The caveat, we are about at a full moon phase, so for best viewing area away from lights will be best. South Georgia will be in great shape! Lows in the low to mid 70s with clearing skies.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat, but highs will be slightly warmer, a better shot at triple digits, heat index readings will once again be above 105. A small chance of showers or storms each afternoon along the sea breeze boundaries. Tomorrow night will be the FIRST full moon of the month, the second (blue moon) will be at the end of August.

Better rain chances will slowly work back into the area Thursday and Friday. Temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chance around 50 to 60%.

