Heat advisory Monday as highs soar near triple digits

Dangerous heat this week
Dangerous heat this week
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued an Heat Advisory for Monday for majority of the Big Bend and Brooks, Lowndes, and Thomas counties in Georgia. More heat alerts may be issued throughout the week.

Heat advisory for much of the big bend today
Heat advisory for much of the big bend today

Heat index values, also referred to as feels-like temperatures, are expected to reach 105 to 110 Monday and 100 to 108 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dangerous heat possible over the next few days
Dangerous heat possible over the next few days

A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index is above 108 or the air temperature is greater than 103.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index is expected to be over 113 degrees.

EVERYONE will be dealing with a heat index value (feels like temperatures) above 105 for much of this week. Here are a few tips heading into the week.

  • Stay cool and hydrated
  • Find shade if you are spending extra time outdoors
  • Run a fan, air conditioning or both
  • Refrain from strenuous activity during the middle of the day
  • Cover blinds with sheets or blackout curtains
  • Limit usage of oven or stove during the afternoon hours
  • Remember to check on pets, children and each other

This week it will also be important to know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Here are a few tips to catch the difference.

Signs & symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke
Signs & symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke

