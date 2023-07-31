Man accused of DUI manslaughter in Ocala Road crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Newly filed arrest papers say Andre Holloman, 25, was legally drunk and going nearly three times the posted speed limit just seconds before a deadly June 10 crash on Ocala Road.

Holloman was arrested over the weekend and charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a license.

Arrest papers say Tallahassee Police responded to the crash scene near the 1300 block of Ocala Road at about 3:30 a.m. only to discover a “debris field of vehicle parts” that spanned 350 feet across all five lanes. The cars were stopped in front of Acasa Ocala Apartments, the documents say.

The driver of the other vehicle, Brett Middleton, died a week later from his injuries, court documents say.

Investigators say Holloman appeared impaired at the scene and a blood draw in the emergency room later showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.147, which is nearly twice Florida’s legal limit to drive.

According to court records, data downloaded from the blue Chevrolet Camaro he was driving showed Holloman was going 122 miles an hour just 3 seconds before the crash, and he was going 89 miles an hour at the moment he collided with Middleton’s blue Honda Civic. The speed limit on that stretch of Ocala Road is 35 miles an hour.

Holloman told police he had been driving the Camaro earlier in the night, but denied being behind the wheel at the time of the crash, arrest papers say. Investigators say Holloman stopped at a convenience store on West Tennessee Street about 10 minutes prior to the crash and surveillance video shows him getting into the driver’s seat. A passenger in the car also told officers Holloman was driving, arrest papers say.

