Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

The shooting happened at Time Saver on the northwest end of the capital city
A man was fatally shot Monday, July 31 at Time Saver in Tallahassee, Fla.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man died after he was shot in broad daylight at a Tallahassee convenience store on the northwest side of the capital city Monday afternoon, according to Tallahassee Police.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at about 3:15 p.m. inside Time Saver, a market at 1412 Alabama Street, TPD said in a statement. Officers attempted to render aid, but the man died from his injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are looking into this case as a homicide, TPD said in a statement.

This shooting makes July the deadliest month for gun violence in the capital city area this year, according to a WCTV internal tracker of shootings and gun violence. Five people have died in four fatal shootings this month, including two sisters in a double homicide just eight days ago.

This is a developing story. We are on the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.

