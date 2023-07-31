Tallahassee woman hosts first community giveaway, distributes more than 500 backpacks for kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families came to Tom Brown Park Saturday for a back-to-school giveaway.

The event was put on by the Togetherness Foundation, which was created after a tragedy. “Today made me have that sigh of relief,” said founder Deondra Williams.

Williams lost her newborn son in November 2022. From that point, she struggled for months to get her son’s ashes from a Gainesville funeral home.

Turning her pain into passion, Williams created the Togetherness Foundation. “Whenever you need a helping hand, when you’re going through something, you can call us, and we’ll come together as a community to go and lend a helping hand,” said Williams.

The organization distributed more than 500 bookbags filled with school supplies at its first event. “His memory will forever live on through our foundation,” said Williams.

“This saves a lot, and it helps a lot,” said Valerie Willis. She brought her grandchildren to get backpacks and said these events are positive for children.

“It’s going to keep them motivated, most of all,” said Willis. “It’s about the kids, and every little thing they can get, it’s going to help them in the long run.”

Williams said the Togetherness Foundation already has plans for a Thanksgiving food drive and another community event during the holidays.

