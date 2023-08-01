8-year old Thomasville girl competing in Junior Olympics

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - An eight-year old Thomasville athlete is competing in the Junior Olympics this week.

“I’m very excited to go to the Junior Olympics, said Amoria Bradley. “It’s my first time, so I want to know what it looks like.”

Bradley trains with her team and with her uncle, who doubles as her personal trainer. “That girl is a competitor,” said Charles Hayes. “She’s got heart.”

Before leaving for Des Moines, she showed off her victory dance and challenged WCTV reporter Staci Inez to a race. Bradley won that challenge, leaving Inez to do push ups.

Bradley’s first competition was Monday, and her mother told WCTV she set a new personal record. Bradley runs the 100m, 200m, and 400m races.

Aside from running track, Bradley said her favorite subjects are math and history, and she loves to read.

