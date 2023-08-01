Tell Me Something Good
Homicide investigation underway after shooting on Dent Street in Tallahassee

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a homicide following a shooting in the 600 block of Dent Street.

TPD says it happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway and immediately started providing medical aid to the victim.

TPD says the man died at the scene.

As of last check, one person has been detained for questioning.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

According to WCTV’s own internal shooting tracker, this is the 62nd shooting incident of 2023 in the Capital City area. Of those shootings, 13 have been deadly claiming the lives of 15 people.

