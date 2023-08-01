Murder charges filed after shooting at Tallahassee convenience store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police announced Tuesday that a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Time Saver convenience store Monday afternoon.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Reamon D. Williams. TPD confirms he turned himself in to face charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents say that Reamon Williams, 42, shot and killed a man at a Time Saver convenience store in Tallahassee. (Leon County Court Records, WCTV)

According to court documents, the deadly shooting was captured on the store’s surveillance system and TPD revealed in a press release Tuesday morning, that the men had been arguing outside the store moments earlier.

The two men went “chest-to-chest” when Williams lifted his backpack and began firing a gun hidden inside, court documents say. The victim fell to the floor and Williams fled the store.

Police later found the backpack leaning against the back of a nearby house on Alabama Street. Court records say there was a 9mm AR15 style Brigade pistol inside, along with five spent cartridge casings. Court records say that gun was previously reported stolen to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The backpack had a hole in the bottom through which the gun’s muzzle could be fired, arrest papers say.

Williams will make his first appearance before a judge Wednesday morning.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.