One more day of the upper 90s, better rain chances by the end of the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you thought July was above average for the month, you would be correct!

and welcome to August, little change as we jump into the new month.

Hot this afternoon as highs are in the mid to upper 90s across the area. Feels like temperatures above 100, but with limited moisture, the humidity levels are lower.

A few showers or storms are possible this afternoon. slightly better chance that yesterday but most spots end up dry.

More heat tomorrow, but not as toasty due to an east wind. Highs in the mid 90s. Still looking at a mostly sunny day with afternoon clouds. A few showers or storms are possible as the Atlantic sea breeze and gulf sea breeze meet by the afternoon. The humidity is also going to be a bit more noticeable.

Thursday the strong ridge will continue to break down, eventually bringing us a better chance for a few rounds of showers and storms and partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 90s.

We are down into the low 90s Friday and the weekend will bring a better chance of rain (60%) as the upper air pattern becomes slightly more active. I anticipate the weekend will be partly sunny with pm showers or storms. Highs look to be right around average to slightly above average for this time of year for those locations who sit out on the rain.

