Something Good - Thomasville 8-year-old competing in Junior Olympics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We recently featured an 8-year-old Thomasville athlete during our Something Good segment.

Amoria Bradley, 8, runs track and Monday she’s competing in the Junior Olympics. Our Staci Inez caught up with her as she trained for the big day.

The young Thomasville track star is now running all the way to Des Moines, Iowa for the Junior Olympics

“I feel very excited to go to the junior olympics. It’s my first time so I want to know what it looks like,” Amoria said.

She practices with her team and with her uncle, Charles Hayes, who doubles as her personal trainer.

You can hear him and the rest of her family cheering her on at her meets. But when she fell during a race, that’s when he says he knew she was born a winner.

“That fact that she got up and still sprinted let me know that girl is a competitor, she got heart..So when i saw that, i was like yea most definitely going to be a fierce competitor,” he said.

So just what does Amoria think about on her way to the finish line?

“I think about Capri Suns and happy thoughts,” the young athlete said. “Capri Suns. Lollipops. Probably unicorns. Me flying on a unicorn up in the sky.”

And when she wins, she does her victory dance.

On top of her athletics, Amoria’s family said she does well in school, her favorite subject is math and she loves to read.

And just to make sure Amoria was totally prepared for the Junior Olympics, WCTV’s Staci Inez raced her... and lost.

“Yep, I just got beat by an 8-year-old,” Inez said. “And they made me do push-ups for losing.”

So, look out Iowa. Here comes Amoria Bradley.

