Toxic bacteria found at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service has issued health watches and warnings for a river and two creeks in Zion National Park due to bacteria.

According to the park service, a health watch is in effect for the North Fork of the Virgin River and the La Verkin Creek, a tributary of the Virgin River. A warning, which NPS notes is more serious, is in effect at North Creek, also a tributary of the Virgin River.

Visitors are advised not to drink stream water anywhere in the park.

The NPS explains that cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, have been found at the park. In Zion, scientists have found cyanobacteria at the bottom of the Virgin River and its tributaries within the park.

The kind of cyanobacteria attached to the bottom of the river is known as benthic cyanobacteria. It grows on rocks and plants at the sides of the river and along the river’s edge.

Officials said that cyanobacteria is naturally occurring but it can harm humans or animals because some produce cyanotoxins.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, when people are exposed to cyanotoxins, they can experience a range of symptoms that include a skin rash, serious illness, or in rare circumstances, death.

Severe illnesses caused by short-term exposure to cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins during recreational activities like swimming include hay fever-like symptoms such as skin rashes, respiratory, and neurological or gastrointestinal distress.

Additionally, drinking water contaminated with cyanotoxins could cause liver and kidney damage. If you are exposed to cyanobacteria, officials say to seek immediate medical attention.

