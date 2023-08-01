TPD Investigates suspicious death on John Knox Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at the Rolling Hills Apartments at 280 John Knox Road.

Officers arrived on scene shorty after two o’clock and found a man dead inside an apartment. “At this time, it is unclear if foul play is suspected,” TPD said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

WCTV does have a crew on scene and we are trying to learn more about what happened. A TPD spokesperson tells us investigators will be on the scene for the next few hours.

