TPD Investigates suspicious death on John Knox Road

Man found dead inside apartment
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found inside an apartment at the Rolling Hills apartment complex.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at the Rolling Hills Apartments at 280 John Knox Road.

Officers arrived on scene shorty after two o’clock and found a man dead inside an apartment. “At this time, it is unclear if foul play is suspected,” TPD said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

WCTV does have a crew on scene and we are trying to learn more about what happened. A TPD spokesperson tells us investigators will be on the scene for the next few hours.

