Tuesday looking even warmer than yesterday, approaching triple digit highs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More Of The Same.

Starting warm and muggy. Mostly hazy, hot, & humid today. Some areas (likely to the SE) have some chances at cooling showers. Most of us will need to get really lucky to get any showers.

Highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values more than 105.

Not a lot of change for Wednesday. Hopefully we can generate more showers by Thursday afternoon.

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.