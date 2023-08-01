Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tuesday looking even warmer than yesterday, approaching triple digit highs

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Monday was hot, but Tuesday may be even hotter.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More Of The Same.

Starting warm and muggy. Mostly hazy, hot, & humid today. Some areas (likely to the SE) have some chances at cooling showers. Most of us will need to get really lucky to get any showers.

Highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values more than 105.

Not a lot of change for Wednesday. Hopefully we can generate more showers by Thursday afternoon.

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

Monday was hot, but Tuesday may be even hotter.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, August 1
Another hot afternoon expected for your Tuesday
Another hot afternoon expected for your Tuesday
Another hot afternoon expected for your Tuesday
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, July 31
Dangerous heat this week
Heat advisory Monday as highs soar near triple digits