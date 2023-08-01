How to protect your pet from heat stroke: North Florida vets, wildlife staff share prevention tips

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As temperatures rise, experts say furry friends are feeling the heat just as much as their human counterparts.

Randi Todd, a veterinarian at the North Florida Animal Hospital, said her practice treats a pet for heat stroke about once a week during summer.

“Heat stroke is very dangerous. We sometimes can’t save them all. If it’s found at the right time and they’re cooled down appropriately, we can definitely attempt to save them, but it’s very serious. Your dog can die from it.”

It is important to remember to take necessary precautions, like avoiding walking your dog for long stretches at the hottest times of day, making sure your pets have plenty of cold water and avoiding walking them on hot asphalt, Todd said. If your pet is panting excessively or becomes unresponsive, that’s a sign they could be experiencing heat stroke. At that point, the veterinarian advises you take them to an emergency clinic.

Another tip Todd shared was to avoid trying to cool a pet down too fast. If an animal’s body temperature drops too quickly, it can send them into shock.

“We like to soak their paws in cooler water and try to get some fans and ventilation going,” Todd said. “With the temperature being so high, we want to try to bring it down slowly, not too rapid, so the body doesn’t go into complete shock.”

Todd said she has seen cases of heat stroke where it’s too late to save the pet’s life. It can happen if a pet is playing outside in the heat for too long or left in the car on a hot day, the veterinarian said.

There is never a situation in which a pet should be left in a car unattended, said Cara Aldridge, director of Leon County Animal Control. Even if the window is cracked, it can be dangerous and even deadly.

“The answer is no,” Aldridge said. “Don’t leave your animal in the car.”

Animal caretakers at the North Florida Wildlife Center are also taking extra precautions to keep their animals cool this summer. Staff keep fans running all day and mist their birds with cold water every hour.

“It’s to keep these animals cool and to keep these animals comfortable,” said Scott Jones, an animal trainer with the wildlife center.

Jones also gives the lemurs frozen ceramic tiles.

“We’ll freeze our tiles and give them out to the animals to lay on, so they can actually use it as a cold compress,” Jones said.

It’s a lot of work, but it’s necessary to keep these creatures happy and healthy.

