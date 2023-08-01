Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Pyramid Players to perform original musical “Pirates of Devil Island”

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Next weekend, the Pyramid Players of Tallahassee Studios is presenting “Pirates of Devil Island,” an original musical.

There will also be a Pyramid-Wide Art Show silent auction.

The musical debut is Saturday, August 12 at The Moon in Tallahassee.

Tickets are ten dollars and doors open at 5 p.m., but the show will officially start at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

Latest News

8-year old Thomasville girl competing in Junior Olympics
8-year old Thomasville girl competing in Junior Olympics
Monday was hot, but Tuesday may be even hotter.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, August 1
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Homicide investigation underway after shooting on Dent Street in Tallahassee
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday