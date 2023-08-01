What’s Brewing - Pyramid Players to perform original musical “Pirates of Devil Island”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Next weekend, the Pyramid Players of Tallahassee Studios is presenting “Pirates of Devil Island,” an original musical.

There will also be a Pyramid-Wide Art Show silent auction.

The musical debut is Saturday, August 12 at The Moon in Tallahassee.

Tickets are ten dollars and doors open at 5 p.m., but the show will officially start at 7 p.m.

