What’s Brewing - Pyramid Players to perform original musical “Pirates of Devil Island”
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Next weekend, the Pyramid Players of Tallahassee Studios is presenting “Pirates of Devil Island,” an original musical.
There will also be a Pyramid-Wide Art Show silent auction.
The musical debut is Saturday, August 12 at The Moon in Tallahassee.
Tickets are ten dollars and doors open at 5 p.m., but the show will officially start at 7 p.m.
